Shockers Fall to Iowa State, 3-1
OMAHA, Neb. (WSU Athletics) - Iowa State hit .299 on the way to a 3-1 win over Wichita State at the Bluejay Invitational. The Cyclones won by scores of 25-17, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-20.
Megan Taflinger led the Shockers with 16 kills and hit .333, while Emma Wright added 10 kills. Kali Eaken had 24 assists and Giorgia Civita added 22 digs.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Kansas snaps 46-game road skid with 31-7
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Fitzgerald leads No. 18 Miss St to 31-10
Local News
National / World
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Police: Dallas officer mistakes apartment for...
- California slayings suspect yells 'I am not...
- Woods calls Nike Kaepernick ad a 'beautiful spot'
- Obama issues scathing critique of Trump,...
- Wildfire that closed key California highway...