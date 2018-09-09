Local Sports

Shockers Fall to Iowa State, 3-1

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 08:37 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 09:00 PM CDT

OMAHA, Neb. (WSU Athletics) - Iowa State hit .299 on the way to a 3-1 win over Wichita State at the Bluejay Invitational. The Cyclones won by scores of 25-17, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-20.
 
Megan Taflinger led the Shockers with 16 kills and hit .333, while Emma Wright added 10 kills. Kali Eaken had 24 assists and Giorgia Civita added 22 digs.

