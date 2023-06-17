WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time since 1993, the Wichita State Shockers and Kansas Jayhawks will be matching up on the hardwood during the season.

The game will tip off from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Dec. 30. It will be the final non-conference game for the Jayhawks before they begin their Big 12 conference slate.

Kansas leads the all-time series with Wichita State 12-3, winning five of the last six matchups. It’s been a while, though, since the two faced off in the regular season. The last time they did was on Jan. 6, 1993, when Kansas won 103-54 in Allen Fieldhouse.

But Wichita State actually holds the most recent win against the Jayhawks. In the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2015, the Shockers took the win against the Jayhawks by a score of 78-65.

It will be a tough task for Paul Mills, who took over the Shockers program in April after the departure of Isaac Brown. KU head coach Bill Self said in a news release he has a lot of respect for Mills, who was an assistant at Baylor before going to Oral Roberts, and now leads the Wichita State program.

“We always enjoy playing in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center and look forward to facing Wichita State,” Self said in a news release. “Paul Mills did a great job rebuilding Oral Roberts and is no stranger to our program from his time as an assistant at Baylor.”

Tickets for the game go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 23 and can be purchased by clicking here.