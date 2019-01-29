Shockers, Pirates Face Off for Second Time

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Wichita State opens a two-game homestand beginning with a visit from ECU on Tuesday, where the Shockers look to avoid a season sweep from the Pirates.

On The Air

Tuesday's game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with the voice of Shocker Women's Basketball Steve Strain calling the action. Strain begins his fifth season broadcasting games for the women's program. The game will also be televised on COX YurView (HD 2022) and streamed at YurView.com/Kansas.

Win No. 300

Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams collected her 300th career win at the Division I level in the Shockers' overtime win vs. Missouri State on Nov. 10. She compiled 284 wins in her 16 seasons at UTEP and has accumulated 22 in her first two seasons at Wichita State. She has a career record of 306-237.

Tulane Review

Wichita State snapped a five game losing streak and collected its first conference and road win of the season with a 62-44 victory at Tulane Saturday... The Shockers are 3-1 all-time vs. Tulane... Senior Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage scored a game-high 16 points for her second straight game in double-figures... Junior Ashley Reid finished with a new season-high 15 points in her second start of the season... Raven Prince chipped in 12 points and eight boards.

Youngsters

Wichita State's roster consists of seven true freshmen, one redshirt freshman, one sophomore, two juniors, one redshirt junior and two seniors. All told, the average age of the 2018-19 Shockers is just 19.2 years, making them the fifth youngest team in the country.

1. SMU - 19.0

UMBC - 19.0

3. Oklahoma - 19.1

Georgia Tech - 19.1

5. Wichita State - 19.2

6. Northern Kentucky - 19.3

7. Georgia Southern - 19.33

Old Dominion - 19.33

9. Florida State - 19.4

10. Duke - 19.43

11. Alabama - 19.46

12. FAU - 19.5

The Series vs. ECU

Wichita State and ECU have met just twice prior to Tuesday night's matchup. The first meeting came last year in Wichita State's first season as members of the American Athletic Conference. ECU is 2-0 vs. the Shockers in the brief history between the two programs. This will be ECU's first visit to Wichita.

Last Meeting

Wichita State suffered a 78-56 setback at ECU just a couple weeks ago on Jan. 9 in Greenville. Wichita State finished the game with 21 turnovers, while shooting just 37.9 percent from the field, while ECU knocked down 46.3 percent of its attempts. The Pirates also dominated the rebounding battle, outrebounding WSU by 20, including 21 offensive rebounds. Carla Bremaud was the lone Shocker to reach double-figures with a season-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

Scouting the Pirates

ECU is 10-9 overall and 1-5 in The American with its lone league win coming against the Shockers on Jan. 9 in Greenville. ECU ranks first in The American in steals, steals per game and turnover margin and second in blocks per game. The Pirates' 6.5 turnover margin ranks 12th nationally, while their 224 steals and 11.8 steals per game 13th in the country. Sophomore guard Lashonda Monk leads The American and ranks fourth and fifth in the nation in steals (74) and steals per game (4.11). Monk had five steals in the first matchup against WSU this season.

Slump Buster

Senior Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage broke out of scoring slump with a big game vs. Houston on Sunday, Jan. 20. The Santa Fe, N.M., native registered a team-high 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including a career-best 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Her scoring output was the most she's totaled since dropping 21 in the season opener vs. UAPB. It was her sixth game of 10 or more points this season, but first of the conference season. The last time she topped the 10-point mark was vs. Washington State on Dec. 20 in Las Vegas. Lozada-Cabbage followed the Houston game with another strong outing at Tulane on Jan. 26. She led all scorers with 16 points to go with five rebounds. Her performance helped the Shockers record their first conference and road win of the season.

Bastin's Boards

Freshman guard Seraphine Bastin has been one of Wichita State's best rebounders of late. The 5-foot-8 point guard has pulled down six or more rebounds in the last four games, including a season-high 10 vs. Memphis on Jan. 12. She is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game over a four-game stretch. In conference play (6 games), Bastin has a team-high 37 rebounds - eight more than the next closest Shocker (Raven Prince, 29) - good for a 6.2 rebound per game average.

Offensive Rebounds > Defensive Rebounds

Redshirt junior forward Raven Prince is on pace to finish the season with more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds. Through 19 games this season, Prince has pulled down 89 total rebounds and 52 of them coming on the offensive end. That means 58 percent of her rebounds are giving the Shockers another opportunity to score. Wichita State has 239 total offensive rebounds and Prince makes up 22 percent of that number. Only three other Shockers have more than 20 boards on offense this year - Seraphine Bastin (27), Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage (26) and Alyssia Faye (21).

Bri Approaches 100

Senior forward Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage is just seven games away from playing her 100th career game in a Shocker uniform. The Santa Fe, N.M., native has played in 93 games, making 67 starts during her four-year career. So far this season she is just one of two Shockers to start every game - along with freshman guard Seraphine Bastin. As of now, she is on pace to reach No. 100 at USF on Feb. 23.

Home Sweet Home

Wichita State will play 18 games in front of its home crowd in 2018-19, marking the most home games in a single season. The Shockers have never played more than 17 games in a season on their own floor. Wichita State played 17 home contests in both 2008-09 and 2006-07 seasons.

Up Next

Wichita State wraps up a two-game homestand with a visit from Temple on Saturday, Feb. 2. The Shockers and Owls will tip at 6:30 p.m. following the Wichita State men's game vs. Tulsa at 2 p.m.