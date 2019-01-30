Shockers' Streak Continues with Win over ECU Video

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Wichita State avenged an early season loss and avoided the season sweep with a 57-47 win over ECU Tuesday night at Charles Koch Arena.

Jaida Hampton led the Shockers with 12 points off the bench, while Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Seraphine Bastin tied her season high with 10 rebounds and added five points in the Wichita State victory.

Wichita State (9-11, 2-5) shot 44 percent overall, despite hitting only 2-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc. In the first meeting, ECU won the rebounding battle by 20, but tonight the Shockers won that battle as well, outrebounding the Pirates, 39-35.

The Pirates forced 21 turnovers, but converted on only 25.8 percent of their field goal attempts, including a 3-of-18 mark from long range.

Lashonda Monk led all scorers with 17 points.

After ECU matched Wichita State's first six points of the game, a free throw from Cesaria Ambrosio and a jumper from Hampton allowed the Shockers to take a three-point lead. The Pirates cut the lead to one, but free throws from Raven Prince and Maya Brewer put Wichita State ahead by five.

Two consecutive baskets with less than a minute to go allowed ECU to cut the Wichita State lead to 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Shockers held ECU scoreless for the first four minutes to start the second quarter, until a a 3-pointer knotted the score at 15-15 with 5:00 minutes to go in the first half. Alyssia Faye extended the lead with two baskets, and Hampton added two free throws to make it a 25-19 Shocker lead with 24 seconds to play.

Wichita State held ECU to 18 percent shooting in the second quarter, resulting in the Shockers taking the six-point lead into the locker room.

ECU opened the third quarter on a 9-0 scoring run, taking the lead off a 3-pointer with 7:30 to go in the quarter. The Shockers took back the advantage thanks to a jumper from Hampton and a 3-pointer with five minutes to play, but a three-point play from the Pirates tied the game at 32.

Ashley Reid's layup and free throws from Lozada-Cabbage put the Shockers ahead by three following an ECU free throw, but Lashonda Monk's free throw and basket after an offensive rebound allowed the lead to swing back over to the Pirates. A layup from Asia Henderson swung the advantage toward the Shockers, until ECU knocked down a pair of free throws to take a one-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes of the game.

Five straight points for Lozada-Cabbage and a layup by Faye allowed the Shockers to take a four-point lead, with Faye converting another basket while drawing the foul extending the advantage. Hampton knocked down two jumpers to give the Shockers a double-digit lead, giving them an 11-0 run with 5:30 left.

Wichita State continues its home stand against Temple on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena.