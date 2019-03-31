Shockers Stumble to Huskies in First Game of Series

The Wichita State softball team struggled to put runs on the scoreboard in Saturday’s game against UConn at Wilkins Stadium, resulting in a 4-0 shutout.

This was the second consecutive conference game where the Shockers failed to score a run, coming off a six-run outing against Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Kaylee Huecker led the Shockers with two doubles in three at-bats, marking the first time in her career where she had two doubles in one game. The last Shocker to collect two doubles in one game was Neleigh Herring when she collected two at Louisiana Tech on Feb. 16.

Sydney McKinney added two hits in three at-bats, marking the her sixth multi-hit game of her career. Erin McDonald pitched her sixth complete game of the season and added a strikeout.

After forcing the Huskies into three straight outs to start the top of the first, Wichita State managed to get runners at the corners off a McKinney single and Ryleigh Buck getting on base following a hit by pitch. UConn forced a pop up to the shortstop to keep the game scoreless.

The Huskies responded in the top of the second by collecting a leadoff single down the left field line, with Olivia Sappington obtaining her first home run of the season to right field that gave UConn a 2-0 lead. Herring responded with a leadoff single a half-inning later, but UConn shut the Shockers down by coming up with a 1-6-3 double play and a strikeout to retire the side.

UConn extended its lead in the top of the third by getting another leadoff runner on following a Shocker error, with Briana Marcelino bringing in the two runs off a home run to center field. The Shockers loaded the bases off an error, single and walk in the bottom of the third, but two strikeouts and a groundout to shortstop once again forced Wichita State to go down without a run on the board.

Marybeth Olson retired eight straight Shocker batters with one out in the bottom of the seventh before Huecker came up with her second double of the day to give the Shockers life. After a pop up to shortstop, McKinney drew a walk and Webber reached on an error to load the bases and bringing the tying run to the plate. UConn got what they needed, however, and forced a fly out to center field to end the game.

A second game was scheduled for Saturday, but wind chill below 30 degrees caused a two hour delay in game one. Wichita State (20-13, 1-3) will wrap up the series with UConn on Sunday in a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. Shocker softball coaches and alumni will be recognized before the first pitch as part of the 50 years of women’s athletics celebration ocurring this weekend.