Shockers Travel West for NCAA Preliminaries

Postseason action continues for the Wichita State track and field program as 24 Shockers enter the West Regional Preliminaries in Sacramento, Calif., beginning Thursday, May 23-25.



First round action of the NCAA Outdoor Championships begin Thursday afternoon with the men’s hammer throw and women’s javelin at 2:00 p.m. CT, running events start with the first round of the women’s 400m hurdles at 6:30 p.m. CT.



Day two action continues Friday with the start of women’s discus and men’s javelin at 2:00 p.m. CT, followed by the first round of the women’s 100m hurdles at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25 wraps up the three-day event with the men’s shot put at 4:45 p.m. CT, followed by quarterfinal action starting at 8:00 p.m. CT with the women’s 4x100m relay.



MEN’S QUALIFIERS

11 Shockers will represent the Wichita State men’s track and field program over the three-day competition including Zack Penrod, Joseph Holthusen, Austin Corley, Mason Buckmaster, Hayden Bugner, Rayvon Allen, Jared Belardo, Kaden Griffin, Cory Martens, Aaron True and Jeff Ast.



WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS

13 Shockers including Paula Garcia, Taniyah McMillian, Tianna Holmes, Rebekah Topham, Winny Koskei, Anycia Cole, Sidney Sapp, Amiya Anoma, Kelsey Slawson, Kendra Henry, Jacque Darby, Daysha Bullocks and Trudy Martin will represent the Wichita State women’s track and field program.

BEST IN THE WEST

2018 All-American Aaron True enters the competition as the top-ranked javelin thrower with a season best mark of 75.33m/247-2, True’s mark has led the West since his first place finish at the Kansas Relays on April 17. Teammates Rayvon Allen (No. 10, long jump), Jared Belardo (No. 13, triple jump), Zack Penrod (No. 14, 1500m) and Mason Buckmaster (No. 14, high jump) each enter the competition with top-15 rankings.



MIXED EMOTIONS

Of the 24 qualified Shockers, 14 are making their first NCAA West Regional appearance while 10 Shockers are returning with previous experience. The 10 returners have combined for 32 NCAA West Regional event appearances, including Corley, Belardo and True each making their fourth event appearance.



ONE IS NOT ENOUGH

Garcia, McMillian, Holmes, Koskei, Slawson, Allen and Martens will represent the Shockers in more than one event over the three days. Garcia and McMillian each qualified for the 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m, while Holmes enters the 400m, 4x100m and 4x400m. Koskei will run the 5,000m and 10,000m, while Slawson enters the shot put and discus. Allen will enter both horizontal jumps and Martens qualified for the shot put, hammer throw and discus.



LAST YEAR IN SACRAMENTO

Wichita State qualified 14 Shockers for the first rounds in 2018, advancing two athletes to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. True highlighted the meet for the Shockers finishing fourth in the javelin (70.55m/231-5), followed by Damien Odle in 10th (67.53m/221-6. Other notables include Allen finishing 20th in the long jump (7.44m/24-5), John Hoplin 20th in the javelin (63.91m/209-8) and Koskei finishing 21st in the 10,000m with the third fastest time in Shocker history.



TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the 2019 NCAA Division I Track and Field West Preliminary Rounds are on sale beginning with single day passes for $15 and all-session passes for $35. All seats are general admission.



PARKING

There are several parking lots adjacent to Hornet Stadium. Parking will be $10 beginning at 3 p.m. PDT on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For those arriving before 3 p.m. PDT a daily permit must be purchased through the kiosks in the lot. Any vehicle without a permit will be ticketed.



HOW TO FOLLOW

All live streaming will be through FloTrack for a subscription fee, while flash results will stream live results. Official results will be posted on goshockers.com and the official @GoShockersTFXC twitter account.



FORMAT

Athletes with the top-12 times/marks and the top-12 relay teams will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, June 5-8. There is no decathlon or heptathlon competition at the NCAA Preliminary Rounds. The top 24 decathlon and heptathlon marks in the nation earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Championship site.

SHOCKER ENTRIES

Thursday, May 23

2:00 p.m. – Cory Martens – Hammer Throw

2:00 p.m. – Kendra Henry – Javelin

5:30 p.m. – Sidney Sapp – High Jump

5:30 p.m. – Rayvon Allen – Long Jump

6:30 p.m. – Hayden Bugner – Pole Vault

6:30 p.m. – Anycia Cole – 400m Hurdles (First Round)

7:00 p.m. – Austin Corley – 400m Hurdles (First Round)

8:00 p.m. – Zack Penrod – 1500m (First Round)

9:20 p.m. – Tianna Holmes – 400m (First Round)

Friday, May 24

2:00 p.m. – Kelsey Slawson – Discus

2:00 p.m. – Aaron True – Javelin

2:00 p.m. – Jeff Ast – Javelin

6:00 p.m. – Cory Martens – Discus

7:00 p.m. – Joseph Holthusen – 110m Hurdles (First Round)

7:30 p.m. – Tianna Holmes – 400m (Quarterfinal)

9:00 p.m. – Anycia Cole – 400m Hurdles (Quarterfinal)

9:15 p.m. – Austin Corley – 400m Hurdles (Quarterfinal)

9:30 p.m. – Paula Garcia – 200m (First Round)

9:30 p.m. – Taniyah McMillian – 200m (First Round)

10:20 p.m. – Rebekah Topham – 3000m Steeplechase (Quarterfinal)

Saturday, May 25

4:45 p.m. – Cory Martens – Shot Put

5:00 p.m. – Amiya Anoma – Triple Jump

6:00 p.m. – Mason Buckmaster – High Jump

7:15 p.m. – Kelsey Slawson – Shot Put

8:00 p.m. – Paula Garcia, Taniyah McMillian, Tianna Holmes, Jacque Darby, Trudy Martin (Alt) – 4x100m

8:30 p.m. – Rayvon Allen – Triple Jump

8:30 p.m. – Jared Belardo – Triple Jump

8:30 p.m. – Kaden Griffin – Triple Jump

8:45 p.m. – Zack Penrod – 1500m (Quarterfinal)

9:20 p.m. – Joseph Holthusen – 110m Hurdles (Quarterfinal)

9:35 p.m. – Paula Garcia – 200m (Quarterfinal)

9:35 p.m. – Taniyah McMillian – 200m (Quarterfinal)

10:05 p.m. – Winny Koskei – 5000m (Quarterfinal)

11:25 p.m. – Paula Garcia, Taniyah McMillian, Tianna Holmes, Daysha Bullocks, Trudy Martin (Alt) – 4x400m

*All times CT*