Shockers well represented at Wichita Tennis Open

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2019 Wichita Tennis Open is in full swing, and there has been plenty of local representation in this years tournament.

When the qualifying round kicked off on Monday, three WSU signees were on the court.

Alex Richards, Bruno and Rafael Serra, as well as, former Shocker Austin Williams all competed in the qualifying round.

The only Shocker to make it through was rising sophomore Stefan Latinovic.

The Serbian competed in a doubles match Tuesday night with Wichita Collegiate and Harvard graduate Sam Beren.

The pair would fall to Strong Kirchheimer and Alexander Lebedev in consecutive sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Latinovic spoke about how the high level of competition in this event benefits him going forward.

“It’s really enjoyable, I really appreciate I can be part of this kind of tournament, playing next to these professional players,” said Latinovic.

It was a sentiment echoed by his head coach, Danny Bryan.

“It’s a great experience for them, we’ve had a couple guys get some wins and hopefully Stefan can get a win tonight,” said Bryan.

Latinovic would square off against UCLA standout Evan Zhu in a singles match Wednesday night. Zhu would defeat Latinovic in that match.

The Wichita Tennis Open will run through Sunday, June 16, at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex on the WSU campus.