Shockers win 6th straight, defeat Kansas, 9-1

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - The Wichita State University baseball team scored nine runs, including six with two outs, as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks Tuesday, April 2, at Hoglund Ballpark.

Wichita State (17-12), which has now won a season-best six consecutive games, is scheduled to resume American Athletic Conference play with a three-game series at Tulane April 5-7 in New Orleans, La

Freshman David VanVooren went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while junior Jacob Katzfey tallied a double and triple, and batted in a run, leading Wichita State at the plate. Jordan Boyer (double) and Luke Ritter (double) also compiled extra-base hits in the contest.

Junior right-hander Tommy Barnhouse (2-2) earned the win on the mound after allowing one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in a career-high seven innings pitched.

