Shockers win at Oral Roberts Tuesday, 4-2

TULSA, Okla. (WSU ATHLETICS) – The Wichita State University baseball team wrapped up its 2019 regular season, midweek schedule with a 4-2 victory at Oral Roberts Tuesday, May 14, at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

Wichita State (24-28) is scheduled to close out the regular season with a three-game American Athletic Conference series at USF Thursday, May 16, through Saturday, May 18, in Tampa, Fla. The series opener is slated for 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET) Thursday.

Junior outfielder Alex Jackson and sophomore designated hitter Ross Cadena each went 2-for-4, leading WSU at the plate, with Jackson posting a pair of doubles and Cadena tallying one double. Noah Croft added a hit and drove in a team-best three runs, while Brady Slavens added a hit and RBI, respectively.

Wichita State freshman reliever Aaron Haase (3-2) earned the victory on the mound after allowing no earned runs on just one hit with three strikeouts and no walks in two innings. Fellow freshman Miller Pleimann secured his first-career save, getting the final two outs of the ninth inning.

The Shockers struck early, racing out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second after Croft ripped a one-out single to left field, scoring Paxton Wallace and Slavens.

Oral Roberts (24-23) responded in the bottom of the fifth, plating a run on a two-out RBI single up the middle from Spencer Henson, cutting the Wichita State advantage in half, 2-1.

WSU increased its lead to 4-1 with a pair of runs in the sixth. Luke Ritter crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice for the opening run of the frame, before Mason O’Brien scored on an RBI ground out.

The Golden Eagles mounted a late comeback attempt, loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Pleimann entered the game and was able to get the final two outs via a sacrifice fly and strikeout.

Henson went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, pacing Oral Roberts offensively.

ORU reliever Jacob Salim (0-3) suffered the loss after giving up two earned runs on two hits in an inning of work.