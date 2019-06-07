Six-man standouts to play all star game Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sixteen high school football players will get to show off their skills at the first ever Kansas six-man football all-star game.

Currently, eleven Kansas schools have a six-man football team, with one other school joining this fall. Until 24 teams come to be, it will not be a KSHSAA sanctioned sport.

“The future looks really good,” Jeff Chambers, head coach at Pawnee Heights and of the “south” team for the all-star game said.

Six-man rules vary greatly from even eight-man rules.

The center is eligible to run the ball, everyone can line up on the line of scrimmage and a field goal is worth four points, to name a few.

Chambers believes logistics play a role in some teams stalling to convert to six-man. One of the games on his schedule season involves a 335 mile drive to play an opponent.

“It’s gonna be a little tougher to get 24 at some point just because of the fact at some point when a school gets down to a certain number, sometimes they think about closing their doors. These are the 11 schools that haven’t decided to close their doors,” Chambers said.

The opportunity to play one more game is exciting for coaches and players alike.

For Pawnee Heights senior Kade Scott, he’s looking forward to playing on turf field at Bethel College on Saturday.

Scott broke the state record of touchdowns in a single game in 2018 when he scored a cool 14 touchdowns in a game that ended with a score of 118-85.

The high scoring game potential will be a draw for many to attend their first ever six-man game on Saturday.

Bethel College athletic director Tony Hoops is pleased that the sport is getting some attention on his campus.

“Promoting it in a centralized location in Kansas has been unique. I’ve never seen a six-man game, so I’m excited,” Hoops said.

A fellow Thresher will take the field Saturday but in a coaching role. Weskan coach Brett Clow who will coach for the “north” team was a Thresher over a decade ago and made waves for the Bethel football team.

Bethel alums were the ones who rallied for the first ever six-man all-star game to take place.

“Whether it’s way out in western Kansas on a six-man field or here in Wichita or wherever…just a chance for them to play one more time,” Clow said.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Thresher Stadium in North Newton.