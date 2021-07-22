Smith chats with U10 club after winning national title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Bella Smith is now a national champion in soccer. She was part of a title win on Monday with the Kansas City Athletics Elite 06 ECNL team.

Smith was in Wichita on Thursday chatting with a U10 team at Stryker Sports Complex about her experience winning a national title.

“Oh, it means a lot to me that I was able to just get out of here, this little town, and do bigger things than this town, but I feel like anyone can do it if you just put your mind to it,” Smith said to KSN Sports.

Smith, 15-years-old, can’t turn pro until she’s 17.