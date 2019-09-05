Southeast football team looks to charge into the upcoming season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Keeping the heard together, no matter the adversities Southeast faces, the football team continues to persevere and look to stay motivated going into the upcoming season.

The Golden Buffaloes are under a new leader in head coach Taylor Counts. Counts comes from Shawnee Mission North where the Indians had a 4-5 season last year compared to Southeast’s 2-7. With 11 seniors returning to the program, players are thrilled to have a new coach that can change the culture of Southeast football.

“It feels good, coming from a different standpoint point of view. Because he came from teams that have a winning culture. And bringing his point of view to this team just brings joy,” says seniors quarterback Quintin Thomas.

“Him coming in as a new coach and just bringing more players out, so just seeing what we got and seeing what we’re capable of is bringing a little more excitement to my gut, so I got a good feeling this year,” says senior running back Larry Cherry.