WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A problem with the turf at Wichita’s Southeast High School means no home games will actually be played at home this football season.

A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools (WPS) said that during a routine inspection, staff noticed that the turf field at Southeast, 127th East and Pawnee, needs to be replaced “to ensure the safest conditions for student athletes.” However, she did not provide exact details about the problem.

The football and soccer teams cannot use the risky turf due to the intensity of their activity. However, physical education and marching band activities can still take place on the field until workers begin replacing the turf.

The Golden Buffaloes football team will practice on Southeast’s baseball outfield. All of the Southeast home games will be moved to other WPS stadiums.

Southeast’s soccer practices and home games will move to Stryker Sports Complex, 2999 N. Greenwich Road.

A WPS spokesperson said the district is taking bids for a vendor who will install the turf with the hope that the work can begin soon.

Southeast High School is still relatively new. Students and staff moved into the new location in 2015.