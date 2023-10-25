WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — What makes college sports special is the emotional (and financial) investment. Either you or your spouse or your child or your grandchildren attended a certain school, and that’s who you root for.

There’s also a strong connection often made through the radio broadcasts. Think of Max Falkenstien’s days on the airwaves at the University of Kansas or Mike Kennedy here at Wichita State University.

It can be the same way at the small college level. At Southwestern College in Winfield, Curt Caden has been the Voice of the Moundbuilders on radio and live-streaming for 23 years.

His family knows him as Charles Osen. But over two decades, Southwestern College alums and fans of Winfield High School football and boys and girls basketball have known him by his other moniker Curt Caden.

It’s homecoming at Southwestern College. As the parade route rolls past historic Stewart Fieldhouse, the student cafeteria is filling up for the annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

“He’s a Builder through and through. I don’t think anybody bleeds purple more than any person I’ve ever seen come through here. He knows everything. He knows everybody,” said Osen’s oldest son, Daylor Osen.

Charles says he loves Hall of Fame weekend, and this one is even more special because he’s part of the class.

“It’s amazing. When I was told, I mean I played one year of golf, and I played one year basketball. ‘Played’ is putting it lightly. So, to be recognized for doing what I love is… I just didn’t expect it,” said Charles. “And then to have all four of my kids, who are very busy, and I didn’t know if they would be able to be here, to get here.”

One of those children, Avery Osen (co-host of KSN’s “Good Day Kansas”), had the honor of introducing his father.

“It’s my pleasure to introduce the next member of the Southwestern College Athletics Hall of Fame, Charles Olsen, also known as Curt Caden,” he announced.

“It’s hard to put in words how much Southwestern means to my dad. I think that I’m not sure there’s someone that loves Southwestern the way that he loves Southwestern,” said Avery. “He pours his heart and soul into this school, whether it be in his broadcasting or in his day-to-day working in the communications department. Most of his life is spent here on this campus. And so, to me, he’s the ultimate Builder. He’s Mr. Southwestern.”

Osen has broadcast over 25,000 games in his career, including numerous NAIA and KCAC Championships and Kansas State High School State Basketball tournament games. He came to Winfield after graduating from high school in Wisconsin on a whim. It turned out to be the best decision of his life.

“I was really not going anywhere. Thought I was, but I wasn’t, and all of a sudden, an aunt and uncle who I would see once a year, who are moving to a retirement home in Winfield, recommend that I get a call. They saw potential in me that I didn’t see and getting away from all my type for high school friends and coming to a place like Southwestern,” said Charles. “I became a better person, a much better student. Probably not a better athlete. I’ve become a better husband and father.”

“Personally, I grew up in Stewart Field House with the headphones on, listening to my dad every single day, and that’s what I did. And I enjoyed it so much. And as much as I’ve learned, and I’m still learning more from him today, not only about broadcasting but about life, is how to treat people and all those things that he’s he’s given to me. So, I’ve learned so much from him, and I can’t thank him,” said Avery.

It’s people like Charles who make a small college like Southwestern a special place.

“I just see everything I’ve got, and you know, folks see Avery on ‘Good Day Kansas’, and my other children are just so successful. And I see where they’re at now, and I know it’s because I came to Southwestern. I found my wife here. Our family began here. And to see all my kids with, you know, I have a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern, and I’m the lowest-educated person in our family. And so that thrills me with what we’ve done. And so this place, it all started here for me,” said Charles.

