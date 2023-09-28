WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Special Olympics Kansas kicked off its Fall Outdoor Classic at Sierra Hills Golf Club in Wichita on Thursday.

The classic is a combination of the organization’s state golf and softball tournaments. Nearly 200 athletes will participate in golf and 450 in softball.

During the golf tournament, athletes played nine holes with a partner whom they had been training with for the past eight weeks.

“It’s a competition. It’s not rec. It’s not just ‘come out and have a fun day.’ These athletes train. Generally speaking, they train for eight weeks. Then we have our regional competition, and then we have a state competition, this being our state competition,” said Chris Burt, COO for Special Olympics Kansas.

While sports are a large part of Special Olympics Kansas, the opportunities they provide individuals with intellectual disabilities go beyond the game.

“The opportunities that we give individuals with intellectual disabilities to not only participate in sports and gain skills like teamwork and leadership and resiliency is hugely important, but to then also showcase them to the general public and show their skills and what they can bring is what we’re all about,” said Burt. “It’s about creating a more inclusive world. So giving our athletes different skills to be productive members of society and to give them opportunities they wouldn’t get otherwise and then expose them to the larger general population.”

The importance of Special Olympics Kansas is felt by everyone involved.

“I think that people don’t realize how much Special Olympics Kansas means to many of our athletes because it is, for a lot of them, it is their opportunity to socialize and get out and do sports and live a healthier lifestyle,” said Burt. “We work hard to give them a great opportunity to showcase. So to be able to do that is very rewarding for us.”

“It means so much. As an individual with special needs, it’s so great to be able to be together with people who are like-minded and of a similar condition and can understand what you’re going through,” said proud athlete Brayden Youngblood. “It has been a huge family. Just love and support all around.”

Another important part of Special Olympics Kansas is having fun.

“I’m doing golf today for state, and I’m really excited. Gonna make some holes! So I’m excited, and I love all the sports. It’s my favorite thing ever,” said athlete Mercedes Kennedy. “I have been out here for two years golfing, and I love it. It’s my favorite sport,” said athlete Mercedes Kennedy.

“I love it! Love it!” Exclaimed proud athlete Brayden Youngblood. “Before this, I’d never played golf, didn’t even know how to play golf, and with this, I’m no Tiger Woods, but I can play,” said proud athlete Brayden Youngblood.

The athletes will continue on Friday. Over the weekend, the state softball competition takes place at Two Rivers Youth Club.

