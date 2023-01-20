WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The SPIAA Basketball Tournament is making changes to Saturday’s schedule due to the approaching winter weather.
The tournament committee decided that the safety of the teams and fans was the first priority. The second was to make sure the games are played so next week’s schedule at United Wireless Arena stays intact.
Here is Saturday’s schedule:
- 3:00 p.m., South Central v. Ashland @ South Central
- 3:00 p.m., Minneola v. Ingalls @ Minneola
- 3:00 p.m., Kiowa County v. Satanta @ Spearville
- 4:45 p.m., Spearville v. Bucklin @ Spearville