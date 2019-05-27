State baseball and softball games moved to new sites

After days of rain, it looks like the state baseball and softball championships will finally wrap up.

Today, KSHSAA announced that they had moved 3A baseball and softball championships, as well as, 4A baseball championships to different sites.

3A softball has been moved Trusler Sports Complex in Emporia to Lawrence Free State High School.

The semifinal game between Holton and Silver Lake will resume at 5 p.m.

At the conclusion of that game, the winner will play Frontenac High School in the championship game.

3A baseball was also moved from Trusler Sports Complex. They will finish up at Topeka Seaman High School.

Minneapolis and Sabetha will finish their semifinal game, beginning at 5 p.m.

Immediately following that game, the winner will play Rock Creek in the championship game.

As for 4A baseball, they will wrap things up at Maize High School on Tuesday. This was moved from Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.

Nickerson and Tonganoxie will finish the remainder of their quarterfinal game, beginning at 11 a.m.

The winner will play Mulvane in the semifinals.

Fort Scot and Buhler will also play in the semifinals. The two winners will play in the championship game on Tuesday.