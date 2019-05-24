State High School baseball: Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals for State High School baseball championships kicked off across the state on Thursday.
The teams that came out on top move on to the Semifinals and possibly a chance to play for a championship on Friday.
Here are the results from those games:
6A
Campus 5 Derby 1
Mill Valley 5 Olathe Northwest 1
Free State 2 Olathe East 0
Washburn Rural 5 Blue Valley Northwest 2
5A
Bishop Carroll 2 Salina South 1 (eight innings)
Topeka-Seaman 1 Arkansas City 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 6 Great Bend 2
St. James Academy 8 Pittsburg 6
4A
Fort Scott 3 Piper 1
Buhler 9 Chanute 0
Mulvane 7 Wichita Trinity 0
Nickerson Tonganoxie PPD
3A
Rock Creek 3 Burlington 0
Wellsville 12 Cheney 1
Minneapolis 14 Hugoton 1
Sabetha 6 Baxter Springs 5
2A-1A
Elkhart 4 Wichita Independent 1
Humboldt 5 Heritage Christian Academy 4 (10 innings)
Marion 5 Kansas City Christian 2
Rossville 5 Sedgwick 4