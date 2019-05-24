State High School baseball: Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals for State High School baseball championships kicked off across the state on Thursday.

The teams that came out on top move on to the Semifinals and possibly a chance to play for a championship on Friday.

Here are the results from those games:

6A

Campus 5 Derby 1

Mill Valley 5 Olathe Northwest 1

Free State 2 Olathe East 0

Washburn Rural 5 Blue Valley Northwest 2

5A

Bishop Carroll 2 Salina South 1 (eight innings)

Topeka-Seaman 1 Arkansas City 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 6 Great Bend 2

St. James Academy 8 Pittsburg 6

4A

Fort Scott 3 Piper 1

Buhler 9 Chanute 0

Mulvane 7 Wichita Trinity 0

Nickerson Tonganoxie PPD

3A

Rock Creek 3 Burlington 0

Wellsville 12 Cheney 1

Minneapolis 14 Hugoton 1

Sabetha 6 Baxter Springs 5

2A-1A

Elkhart 4 Wichita Independent 1

Humboldt 5 Heritage Christian Academy 4 (10 innings)

Marion 5 Kansas City Christian 2

Rossville 5 Sedgwick 4