State High School baseball: Quarterfinals

Local Sports

by: Chris Arnold

Posted: / Updated:
St__Thomas_Aquinas_vs_Great_Bend_5A_Base_4_20190524034934

The quarterfinals for State High School baseball championships kicked off across the state on Thursday.

The teams that came out on top move on to the Semifinals and possibly a chance to play for a championship on Friday.

Here are the results from those games:

6A

Campus 5   Derby 1

Mill Valley 5   Olathe Northwest 1

Free State 2   Olathe East 0

Washburn Rural 5   Blue Valley Northwest 2

5A

Bishop Carroll 2   Salina South 1  (eight innings)

Topeka-Seaman 1   Arkansas City 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 6   Great Bend 2

St. James Academy 8   Pittsburg 6

4A

Fort Scott 3   Piper 1

Buhler 9   Chanute 0

Mulvane 7   Wichita Trinity 0

Nickerson   Tonganoxie   PPD

3A

Rock Creek 3   Burlington 0

Wellsville 12   Cheney 1

Minneapolis 14   Hugoton 1

Sabetha 6   Baxter Springs 5

2A-1A

Elkhart 4   Wichita Independent 1

Humboldt 5   Heritage Christian Academy 4 (10 innings)

Marion 5   Kansas City Christian 2

Rossville 5   Sedgwick 4

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Twitter Feed

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather