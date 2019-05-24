State High School softball: Quarterfinals

Local Sports

by: Chris Arnold

Posted: / Updated:
5A_Maize_South_vs_BV_Southwest_Softball_0_20190524035407

The journey to a state title began for high school softball teams across the Sunflower state Thursday afternoon, as the quarterfinals for State Championships took place.

Here are the results from those games.

6A

Washburn Rural 3   Blue Valley 0

Derby 9   Topeka 1

Free State 6   Olathe Northwest 0

Mill Valley 2   Olathe North 0

5A    

Shawnee Heights 10   Lansing 0

Maize South 7   Blue Valley Southwest 6

Bishop Carroll 5   Emporia 0

Goddard 11   Wichita Northwest 8

4A

Andale/Garden Plain 10   Louisburg 0

Augusta 1   Anderson County 0

Eudora   Rose Hill   PPD

Wakefield   Paola   PPD

3A

Frontenac 6   Cheney 0

St. Marys 6   Kingman/Norwich 1

Holton 10   Colby 0

Silver Lake 9   Beloit 3

2A-1A

St. Mary’s Colgan 17   Sacred Heart 0

Jayhawk Linn 13   Leon-Bluestem 7

Oskaloosa 10   Burlingame 0

Hutchinson Trinity 7   Spearville 0

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Twitter Feed

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather