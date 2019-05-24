State High School softball: Quarterfinals Video Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The journey to a state title began for high school softball teams across the Sunflower state Thursday afternoon, as the quarterfinals for State Championships took place.

Here are the results from those games.

6A

Washburn Rural 3 Blue Valley 0

Derby 9 Topeka 1

Free State 6 Olathe Northwest 0

Mill Valley 2 Olathe North 0

5A

Shawnee Heights 10 Lansing 0

Maize South 7 Blue Valley Southwest 6

Bishop Carroll 5 Emporia 0

Goddard 11 Wichita Northwest 8

4A

Andale/Garden Plain 10 Louisburg 0

Augusta 1 Anderson County 0

Eudora Rose Hill PPD

Wakefield Paola PPD

3A

Frontenac 6 Cheney 0

St. Marys 6 Kingman/Norwich 1

Holton 10 Colby 0

Silver Lake 9 Beloit 3

2A-1A

St. Mary's Colgan 17 Sacred Heart 0

Jayhawk Linn 13 Leon-Bluestem 7

Oskaloosa 10 Burlingame 0

Hutchinson Trinity 7 Spearville 0