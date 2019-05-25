State sports events delayed, pushed back due to weather

Rain, lightning and even some hail were part of strong storms that moved across the state on Friday.

The weather played a role in delaying and ultimately having to move state sports events back a day.

Below are the changes that have been made.

5A

Baseball semifinals will resume Saturday at 10 a.m. at Eck Stadium. The championship game will immediately follow.

The softball championship game between Shawnee Heights and Bishop Carroll will start 10 a.m. on Saturday at Maize High School.



4A

Softball quarterfinals will resume at 1 p.m. in Salina. It is expected that quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship game will all be played on Saturday.

Baseball semifinals will resume at 1 p.m. in Salina on Saturday. The championship game will immediately follow.

3A

Both softball and baseball will pick back up on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Trusler Sports Complex in Emporia. The semifinals will finish before the championship game that will immediately follow.

All girls soccer matches in all classes (1A-6A) have been moved to Saturday.

State track and field will resume at Cessna Stadium on Saturday.

The first event will be the Finals for the 3200m run for 4A, 5A and 6A.