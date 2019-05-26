Local Sports

State track and field events suspended due to inclement weather

Will resume Sunday morning

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 07:57 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 07:57 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The KSHSAA state track and field championships were suspended Saturday evening, due to inclement weather.

KSHSAA says they will resume from the point of suspension on Sunday at 10 a.m. with field events.

Track events will start at 11 a.m.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center