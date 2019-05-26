State track and field events suspended due to inclement weather
Will resume Sunday morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The KSHSAA state track and field championships were suspended Saturday evening, due to inclement weather.
KSHSAA says they will resume from the point of suspension on Sunday at 10 a.m. with field events.
Track events will start at 11 a.m.
