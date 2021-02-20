Sterling Chapman becomes Campus all-time leading scorer, talks not being nominated for McDonald’s All-American team

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Sterling Chapman is the new all-time leading scorer at Haysville Campus High School.

The senior guard put up 18 points, 18 rebounds and five assists in a 76-67 win over Derby Friday night, breaking the all-time scoring record for the school in the process.

Congrats to @SGC03_ for breaking the scoring record ‼️‼️ THE NEW ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER AT CAMPUS pic.twitter.com/22pM8YAzGI — Channel 060 (@Channel060) February 20, 2021

This comes just a day after Chapman found out that he was not nominated for the Class of 2021 McDonald’s All American Boys team. It was a personal goal Chapman had set out to achieve before the season.

“At the end of the day, if they don’t see it, somebody else will see it, so that will just like put more fire in my heart, you know what I’m saying, just to not be on that list will make me go out and player harder,” said Chapman.

It was a sentiment echoed by his dad, Les.

“I felt like he was definitely deserving, but at the end of the day, you know that work still continues, if you are not learning in this game or you are not trying to get better in this game, you might as well let it go,” said Les Chapman.

Chapman committed to play next year at Tulsa back in November.