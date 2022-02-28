PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sterling College women’s basketball team continued their dominance by winning the KCAC tournament for the second straight season, 90-66 over Avila University Monday night inside Hartman Arena.

“They’ve been here four straight times, the championship game at Hartman, they’ve won the last two, we’re 61-3 over the last two years,” said K.C. Bassett, the Warriors head coach. “It’s been an absolute unreal ride. After last year’s 30-1 season I’m thinking to myself as a coach, this might never happen again. Here we are.”

With the win, Sterling College punched an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament.

Oklahoma Wesleyan defeated Bethel College 81-68 in the men’s KCAC tournament championship game.