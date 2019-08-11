Studs claim NBC World Series title with 5-4 win over Diamond Dawgs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The book has been closed on the 85th NBC World Series and for the second time in five year, the Seattle Studs claimed the top spot.

Seattle got on the board with two runs in the first. Kyle Strash would come across the plate on a Jack Pauley ground out.

The next batter, Ryan Budnick, would drive a double into the outfield, scoring Collin Wolf.

Cheney would put up a fight, knotting the game up at 3-3 in the bottom of the second inning. Matt Scheurich would nearly drive one over the left field wall, instead settling for an RBI double. Scheurich would drive in two runs on the night.

The Studs have appeared in the title game for the NBC World Series seven times in the last 15 years. They’ve won in 2013, 2015, and now 2019.

This was the first appearance in the championship for the Diamond Dawgs.