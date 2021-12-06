Summer softball league coming to South Central Kansas in 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Collegiate softball players across the country will now have the opportunity to play in a Kansas summer league.

The Sunflower Summer Collegiate Softball League will begin to play in 2022, league commissioner Casey Walkup announced in a press conference on Monday.

Each summer, the Sunflower League will bring nearly 100 students to South Central Kansas. The league will run approximately from June 17 to July 17 and consist of six teams, with the opportunity for future expansion.

Walkup said the plan is to have a mixture of single-game and doubleheader formats, with all teams participating in a weekly showcase on Saturdays at Wilkins Stadium on Wichita State’s campus.

The Sunflower League will be just the second summer league available for college players.

“We feel that we can do everything they are doing and even do it better here in Wichita,” said Walkup.

Players and fans can follow the Sunflower Softball League on Facebook @SunflowerSoftball, @sunflowersoftballleague on Instagram and @SummerCollegeSB on Twitter.