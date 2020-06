WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Major League Baseball is still negotiating terms of their season, the sport has returned to the Sunflower State without a hitch.

On Monday, the Sunflower Collegiate League began their second week of play.

Scores

Great Bend Bat Cats 5 – Rose Hill Sluggers 1 (Game 1)

Great Bend Bat Cats 10 – Rose Hill Sluggers 2 (Game 2)

Newton Rebels 3 – Sunflower Seeds 2

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5 – Derby Twins 4

Mulvane Patriots 7 – Haysville Aviators 3

Hutchinson Monarchs 15 – Vipers 3