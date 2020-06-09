Sunflower Collegiate League moving full speed ahead to start season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be baseball in Wichita this Summer. This comes as the Sunflower Collegiate League gears up to start their season on June 15th.

League Commissioner Casey Walkup says they will have nine teams participating this Summer. Just like in years past, games will be played at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State University campus on Tuesdays.

This year, Walkup says there will be a slew of Shockers baseball players spread throughout the league.

“In the years past, we’ve probably had two or three sprinkled in throughout the entire league and this year we are going to be looking at closer to 20-25 Wichita State Shockers on the roster, so, that is going to be something that is an opportunity for people to come out and watch some of the Shockers that started off 13-2 season this year under coach Eric Wedge,” said Walkup.

Walkup says they plan to have fans in the stands. To make that happen, he says all fans who attend the games will be required to wear a face shield and that social distancing guidelines will be used.

He says they are also taking precautions when it comes to the players as well.

“We are going take as much precaution as we possibly can, a lot of people have asked what we are doing and basically the same thing the general public is doing, we are going monitor temperatures, we are going to monitor symptoms, coughs, fevers, headaches the main things that everybody else is looking for in symptoms of the COVID-19,” said Walkup.

Walkup also spoke about what would take place if a player were to display symptoms of COVID-19.

“And, if they have those symptoms we are going to ask them to not come and stay home for that day or contact a physician and see kind of what their recommendations are for them, if they want to get tested then we will have them go and get tested, but we are going to keep a close eye on our teams,” said Walkup.

All nine teams will play when the season kicks off on Monday.

There will be four teams (two games) for the first showcase at WSU on Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m.