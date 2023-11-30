WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The college basketball season is in full swing, and the inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge, pitting teams from the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference, kicked off this week.

One matchup in the challenge featured two former players for Sunrise Christian Academy facing off against each other. Arkansas’ Layden Blocker and Duke’s Mark Mitchell met in an instant classic on Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks and Blue Devils — which famously faced off in the 1994 National Championship, Arkansas’ first and only trophy — were neck and neck for most of the game until Arkansas pulled away late in the second half and survived a strong comeback attempt by the Blue Devils, winning 80-75.

Blocker — who is only a true freshman — played big minutes for the Razorbacks. He came off the bench and played for 21 minutes. He scored nine points, hauled in three rebounds and dished out one assist in the game.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said after the game Blocker earned his minutes while competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas last week.

“We also learned that when he goes to the offensive glass, (Duke guard) RJ Davis just annihilated us on their sideline break when Layden was doing that,” Musselman said. “That’s what you want. You want your players and your teams to learn from wins and losses. There’s a lot we’re going to be able to learn from tonight, as well. But the thing with Layden is toughness, competitiveness and no fear. Those three categories he’s an A-plus. And then he’s got areas that he’s got to continue to get better on, which he will through experience and through work.”

Mitchell, who played alongside Blocker in the 2021-2022 season, was in the game for 19 total minutes, scoring six points and three rebounds.

Duke head coach Jon Sheyer said the defensive effort caused fits for the Blue Devils on Wednesday night.

“Credit (Arkansas), they play a different kind of defense, they really can muck it up,” Scheyer said. “We call it ‘hitting,’ but they’re hitting and doubling off of Mark, doubling off of different guys. It makes you have to make plays, and we didn’t make enough of them. At the end, I thought we showed a lot of heart. I know I have a locker room full of guys that are competitors and winners.”

Coming out of Sunrise Christian Academy, Mitchell was a five-star prospect and the No. 21 player in the country in the class of 2022, according to Rivals. Blocker was a four-star prospect and the No. 24 player in the country in the class of 2023.