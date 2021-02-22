Sunrise Christian Academy rises in national rankings, preaches selfless basketball

BELAIRE, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunrise Christian’s boy’s basketball team has become an international powerhouse.

The team consists of multiple national talent such as the number one point guard in the nation.

“I don’t want to say we feel like the Lakers, but it’s good to have this much talent on a high school team,” said Jaden Akins, Michigan State commit.

The Buffaloes own an 18-2 record so far this season, but the success doesn’t come from scoring points, it comes from teaching the players how to play selfless basketball.

“You can say ‘oh they have a bunch of guys’ they only care about themselves,” said head coach Luke Barnwell, “but our biggest number that we care about assists.”

The Christian base school believes in teaching their players the same philosophy of their religion and using it on the court.

“Basketball and Jesus, you may not think to have anything in common but goes with a successful team, be humble, being selfless,” Barnwell explained.

This season, the team played and defeated the number one team in the nation Montverde Academy. “We all get to put Wichita on the map,” said Gradey Dick.

“But for me personally, it’s special from me being from here.”

The junior forward joined the Buffaloes this year transferring from Colligate High school.

“I didn’t come looking for offers,” Dick explained. “I kinda came here to get better personally, and be the best player I can be.”

Coach Barnwell is very proud of the mission his program is pushing.

“It affects the team they are going to play in college, it affects the husband they are going to be to their wives, and it affects the father they will be to their kids.”