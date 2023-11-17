WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ahead of the upcoming high school basketball season, future Kansas State and current Sunrise Christian Academy guard David Castillo is getting some recognition.

The Naismith Player of the Year Award watch list was released on Friday, and Castillo was named one of the 50 players on it.

Castillo came to Sunrise Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and is a consensus Top-50 and four-star player by all major recruiting services.

As a junior for Bartlesville High School, Castillo averaged 22.3 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists en route to earning Tulsa World All-State honors as well as being a finalist for the World’s Player of the Year. He was also named to the Watch List for the USA Today HSSA Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Castillo set the school record with 1,594 points in his 67-game career at Bartlesville, along with 378 rebounds, 248 assists and 79 steals, while playing for former Wildcat Clent Stewart.

Sunrise Christian opens the 2023-2024 season on Nov. 20 in Pleasant Grove, Utah, at the 5 for the Fight tournament.