WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sunrise Christian Academy guard Layden Blocker is only now heading into his senior season with the private school in northeast Wichita, but he is already getting the attention of NBA scouts.

Blocker, who is currently committed to play for Eric Musselman and the University of Arkansas next season, was projected by NBADraft.net to be the 20th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

NBADraft.net’s mock draft has Blocker heading to Toronto to play with the Raptors. Blocker’s performance in various training camps this offseason recently earned him a 5-star ranking with the 247Sports composite ranking.

Originally from Maumelle, Arkansas, Blocker has been at Sunrise Christian since the 2021 season. Last season, he had the luxury of playing with current KU guard Gradey Dick and Duke guard Mark Mitchell. This season, he will be a key part of head coach Luke Barnwell’s squad.

He played in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) this summer, which features some of the top high school basketball talent in the nation. He averaged 15.8 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 27 minutes per game.

Blocker’s best game came against the New Jersey Scholars, where he dropped 27 points on 70% shooting.

Here is NBADraft.net’s analysis of Blocker’s game:

“The Arkansas commit had a solid camp showing both his athleticism and jump shot. He has some fans among the grassroots crown and received some positive words from scouts. Blocker has a mature physique and some intriguing athletic gifts with speed and explosiveness. He shows the ability to push the ball and has excellent speed in the open floor. He has some ability to create in isolation and has good form on his shot with the ability to pull up off the dribble.”