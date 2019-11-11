WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Patrick Mahomes put up 446 yards and three touchdowns in his return to the gridiron, but the Chiefs will remain haunted by the Titans. After a 35-32 loss in Week 10, Kansas City is now 0-4 in their last four meetings with Tennessee.
The Chiefs’ combined efforts were not enough to combat the slew of mental and physical mistakes made on both sides of the ball.
Watch as our Taylor Rocha shares her takeaways from Week 10.
- Dicker FG sends Texas over No. 20 Kansas State 27-24
- Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs stumble, Mahomes’ return spoiled
- Investigation: 26 high-hazard Kansas dams in poor condition
- Home for the Holidays contest
- Wichita family of man killed in ‘swatting’ claims more than $25 million in damages from city, documents show