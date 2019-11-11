Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs stumble, Mahomes’ return spoiled

by: Taylor Rocha

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –  Patrick Mahomes put up 446 yards and three touchdowns in his return to the gridiron, but the Chiefs will remain haunted by the Titans. After a 35-32 loss in Week 10, Kansas City is now 0-4 in their last four meetings with Tennessee.

The Chiefs’ combined efforts were not enough to combat the slew of mental and physical mistakes made on both sides of the ball.

Watch as our Taylor Rocha shares her takeaways from Week 10.

