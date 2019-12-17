Taylor’s Takeaways: Wintry weather snow problem for the Chiefs, pick up 10th win against Broncos

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Jack Frost couldn’t slow down the Wichita State offense on this day, as several Shockers set career marks in a 100-50 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (6-4) hit the century mark for the first time since Nov. 21, 1999 and is just the sixth time in school history a Shocker team has put 100 points on the scoreboard.

Ashley Reid had a career day, setting personal bests in points (17), assists (7) and rebounds (4), while making eight of her nine free throws. Mariah McCully notched her fourth straight game in double figures with 17 points and pulling down a career-best six rebounds. McCully was perfect from the charity stripe, going 8-for-8. Maya Brewer also set a new career high with 16 points.

Shyia Smith and Vendela Danielsson both chipped in 10 points. Asia Henderson just missed her first career double-double with eight points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and also swatting a career-high five shots.

The Shockers shot 50 percent from the field, and just missed breaking the school record at the free throw line. WSU knocked down 36-of-45 attemtps at the line. The 36 makes were one shy of the school mark and 45 attempts were five away.

WSU’s defense held UAPB to 27 percent shooting, 1-for-13 from beyond the arc and forcing 27 turnovers. The Shockers outscored the Lady Lions in points off those turnovers, 33-9, and got a season-high 61 points from the bench.Arkansas-Pine Bluff was led by Jayla Atmore’s 13 points and Nissa Sam-Grant’s 11 rebounds.

Wichita State scored the first eight points of the game and then a McCully three-pointer from the right wing made it 11-2 with 6:55 left in the opening quarter, forcing a UAPB timeout. Three-pointers from Smith and Brewer sandwiched around a Bremaud run-out stretched the lead to 21-4 with 2:00 minutes remaining in the period.

The Shockers outscored the Lady Lions 16-2 over the final 4:02 to lead 29-6 after 10 minutes. Wichita State held UAPB to 33 percent shooting and outscored the Lady Lions 14-0 off 12 turnovers. Brewer checked in and immediately went to work, scoring eight points in the quarter to lead all scorers.

The lead swelled to 30 within the first three minutes to start the second quarter behind seven points from Bastin, four from McCully and a Diamond Forrest layup. WSU’s largest lead of the half was 37 before going into the break with a 57-23 lead.

Wichita State’s 57 first half points were a season high behind 55 percent shooting and cashing in 20-of-25 free throw attempts. UAPB shot just 25 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 18 times leading to 22 WSU points. McCully and Reid led the scoring attack with 11 points apiece.

Keitha Adams was able to go deep into her bench in the second half. Danielsson registered her first career points on a corner trey with less than a minute to go in the third quarter. After three quarters Wichita State held a 78-36 lead despite shooting less than 40 percent from the field in the third.

Danielsson’s third triple put the Shockers up 95-45 and just 3:35 left in the game, and it would be her free throw under a minute left that would put the Shockers at 100.

Up Next

Wichita State packs its bags for the tropical paradise of Puerto Rico where the Shockers will face Montana State (Dec. 20) and Virginia Tech (Dec. 21) in the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic. Following the two-game tournament, Wichita State will head home for Christmas break before taking the floor on Dec. 30 vs. Grambling State in the non-conference finale.