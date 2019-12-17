Taylor’s Takeaways: Wintry weather snow problem for the Chiefs, pick up 10th win against Broncos

1  of  3
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a snow globe game at Arrowhead Stadium where the Kansas City chiefs gathered their ninth straight win over the Denver Broncos, outscoring them 53 to 9 on the season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense were not fazed by the wintry weather as they put up 419 total yards, including a 41-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tyreek Hill.

Travis Kelce caught 11 passes for 142 yards and set the NFL record for most consecutive seasons (four) with 1,000 yards by a tight end.

The Chiefs defense put Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock under consistent pressure, handing him his first career loss. Lock finished the day completing only 45 percent of his passes for 208 yards with one interception.

Next up, the 10-4 Chiefs will travel to Chicago as they take on the 7-7 Bears.

