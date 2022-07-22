WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a $1 million winner-take-all basketball tournament, is making a return trip to Wichita, and it tips off at Koch Arena Friday.

Fans will be able to watch both Purple and Black, a team comprised of mostly Kansas State alumni, and the AfterShocks, comprised most of Wichita State alumni.

Purple & Black’s first game will also be the first time K-State legends Michael Beasley, Jacob Pullen, and Bill Walker will play together in 14 years.

As Purple & Black continue to practice ahead of Friday’s opener against the Lonestar Legends, the chemistry between Pullen and Walker seems to already be coming together.

“It’s always fun to get back with friends and old things like that,” explained Walker. “And I’m just looking for a great experience.”

The AfterShocks also have a good history with TBT. Last year, the AfterShocks won the Wichita Regional tournament on a spectacular fastbreak three-point shot by former Shocker Conner Frankamp.

This season, the AfterShocks will look to defend their home court. Their first game is against We Are D3, a team comprised of former NCAA Division 3 players.

Frankamp returns this year, and from the AfterShocks experience, he knows they are not a team to be taken lightly.

“We play (We are D3) first, and we know they’re a good team. They almost beat us last year in the first game,” Frankamp said.

One thing that sets TBT apart from other basketball is the use of the Elam Ending. Rather than a team running out the clock to win a basketball game, the Elam Ending is “designed to preserve a more natural end of game finish.”

Here’s how it works. At the first dead ball under the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the clock is shut off, and a “target score” is determined. The way it is determined is by adding eight points to the leading team’s score.

For example, if the AfterShocks lead We Are D3 72-70 at the first dead ball with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the target score would be 80, eight more points than the 72 the AfterShocks have.

From there, the team who reaches that score first wins the game. This results in the offense facing pressure to score rather than simply running the clock out.

Purple and Black are set to play the Lone Star Legends at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by the AfterShocks facing We Are D3 at 8 p.m. Both games will be aired on the ESPN Family of Networks.