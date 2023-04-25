WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event on ESPN, announced the official dates for its 2023 Wichita Regional and bonus quarterfinal game, to be played at Wichita State’s Charles Koch Arena.

The school’s alumni team, the AfterShocks, will again serve as the regional host team.

The AfterShocks’ first-round game will take place Thursday, July 20, with second-round action on Friday, July 21, and the Wichita Regional championship game on Sunday, July 23. The regional winner will stick around for a quarterfinal matchup at Charles Koch Arena on Tuesday, July 25.

TBT’s semifinals and championship game will be held in a separate location to be announced in the coming weeks.

This year will mark the fourth summer that Wichita and the AfterShocks have hosted a TBT regional.

The AfterShocks also announced their first player commitments for the 2023 tournament. Conner Frankamp, Darral Willis, Samajae Haynes-Jones and Markis McDuffie, all members of last year’s team, will return to the roster

Tickets for the Wichita Regional and quarterfinals game go on sale Monday, May 1, to members of TBT’s ticket waitlist and to the general public beginning Thursday, May 4. Fans interested in signing up for the waitlist can do so here.