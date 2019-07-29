TBT Wichita Regional: The sights and sounds

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Basketball Tournament, or TBT, made its way to Wichita for the first time this week.

In the end, it would be the Golden Eagles, the team chocked full of Marquette alumni who would take home a share of more than $96,000 and a chance to play in the quarterfinals in Chicago.

For four days, we saw eight teams, including alumni teams from Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State compete in front of record setting crowds for the six year old Summer basketball tournament.

Here are some of the highlights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

 

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather