Teenage wrestler gets gold at Pan American U15 Championship in Mexico Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Quentin Saunders is no stranger to competition when it comes to the sport of wrestling.

Two weeks ago, KSN told you about Saunders preparing for his second trip to the Pan American Under-15 Championships in the sport of wrestling.

Saunders was in Villhermosa, Mexico for the four day championships.

This year, Saunders won gold in both the freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling events.

Those were the same two events he won gold in last year at the championships in Chile.

The 14-year old freshman from Wichita West High School returned home tonight.