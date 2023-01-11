WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A tournament that draws basketball fans from across the nation is returning to Wichita in July.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) has again chosen Wichita as a regional site for its 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event.

The dates for the eight-team Wichita Regional are still being decided, but it will be headlined by Wichita State University’s alumni squad — the AfterShocks. Visit Wichita and WSU will co-host the regional.

“TBT is a chance for players and fans alike to relieve old memories and create new ones,” Brad Pittman, WSU senior associate athletic director, said in a news release. “It has become an annual highlight on our summer calendar, and we’re looking forward to continuing the tradition in 2023.”

This is Wichita’s fourth time as a regional host for TBT. Wichita began hosting in 2019 and holds the top-five attendance marks in TBT history. And the Aftershocks have an 8-1 record at the Roundhouse with back-to-back Wichita Regional titles.

In 2021, more than 6,500 fans showed up to watch the AfterShocks clinch their first quarterfinal appearance, with hometown hero Conner Frankamp providing Elam Ending heroics.

“There’s nothing like watching the AfterShocks compete in Charles Koch Arena,” Jon Mugar, TBT founder and CEO, said. “We’re excited to bring the Elam Ending back to Wichita in 2023, in partnership with Wichita State University and Visit Wichita. Fans have always made it a special and electrifying experience.”

Wichita hosted both a TBT regional and quarterfinal matchup last year. More than 15,000 fans turned out over four days and many more tuned in on national television to watch the Shocker alums make it to the semifinals.

If the AfterShocks win the 2023 Wichita Regional, they will again be awarded a home-court advantage for the quarterfinals.

Zach Bush, J.R. Simon, and Garrett Stutz are set to return as AfterShocks co-general managers, with Bush also serving as head coach for the third straight summer. He has guided the team to a 7-2 record since taking over in 2021.

“We’re thankful that TBT chooses to return to Wichita each and every summer,” Bush said. “It’s a testament to the incredible Shocker fan base who continue to support us. We’ve made some incredible memories over the years through TBT, and we’re looking forward to putting on another great show for our fans again this summer.”

AfterShocks will begin making roster announcements in the spring via their Twitter page, @AfterShocksTBT.

Tickets for the games in Wichita go on sale on April 1.

For more information on this year’s TBT or AfterShocks, visit TheTournament.com.