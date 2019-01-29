The Basketball Tournament coming to Wichita this summer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – a $2 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN – will be coming to Wichita this summer, bringing former Wichita State University Shockers basketball players to compete on the AfterShocks team.

"From the moment we first started talking to TBT, we knew what a great event this would be for the city," said Brian Hargrove, executive director of sports development for Visit Wichita. "The love of basketball and Wichita State promises to make this another very successful event for Wichita. Our partnership with Wichita State and the AfterShocks has been tremendous and we are so excited to show off our city to the other teams and fans. Also, being able to showcase Wichita on national television will once again show people what a great sports city we live in."

The ESPN family of networks will telecast select TBT games live. Games in Wichita, with Wichita State University serving as the host venue, will be played July 25-28, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this exciting tournament to Wichita, and we're especially happy to welcome back many legendary players," said WSU Associate Athletic Director and tournament manager Brad Pittman. "We're grateful for Visit Wichita and the Aftershocks pulling together to make this happen and look forward to another opportunity to showcase our university and community."

Current Shocker coach Gregg Marshall is looking forward to the action too, saying, "The Basketball Tournament keeps getting bigger and better every year. To be selected as regional host speaks to Wichita's reputation as a basketball hotbed. This will be a treat for all of us. I'm especially looking forward to watching our all-star team of former Shockers in action. I hope Shocker Nation will join me in supporting them and the TBT this July at Charles Koch Arena."

AfterShocks General Manager Tien Huynh added, "I'm a Wichitan, I'm a Shocker and I'm a huge basketball fan; this is a trifecta for me. We are blessed to be part of this event and I'm looking forward to extending the great Shocker basketball tradition into the summer for all of Shocker Nation."

Wichita will serve as a tournament host for the first time, edging out several cities vying to bring the popular and growing event to their communities.

TBT features a 64-team bracket of top-notch professional basketball – featuring college alumni teams, international basketball stars, ex-NBA players, future NBA players, and more competing in a single-elimination 5-on-5 tournament for a winner-take-all $2 million prize. Games will air on ESPN networks beginning Friday, July 19, 2019.

TBT's quarterfinals, semifinals and the $2 million championship game will be played at DePaul University in Chicago from Aug. 1-6. Regionals will be held in:

Columbus, hosted by Ohio State alumni – July 19-21

Lexington, hosted by Bluegrass Boys (Kentucky alumni) – July 19-21

Greensboro, hosted by Team CP3 (Chris Paul's team) – July 19-21

Memphis, hosted by Memphis State – July 19-21

Salt Lake City, hosted by Team Fredette (Jimmer Fredette's team) – July 25-27

Wichita, hosted by AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) – July 25-28

Syracuse, hosted by Boeheim's Army (Syracuse alumni) – July 26-28

Richmond, hosted by Ram Nation (VCU alumni) – July 26-28

Last year, more than 60 players with NBA experience played in TBT, including multiple former lottery picks, NBA Champions and All-Stars. Sixteen TBT 2017 players signed deals with NBA teams in 2017-18. Overseas Elite, a dynasty team of American stars playing in top leagues around the world, won for the fourth consecutive year in 2018, running their record to 25-0 and taking home an astounding $7 million in the process. They will be back to defend their title, although they have yet to determine in which region they will play. Puma will once again serve as an Official Partner in 2019.



The Aftershocks will first play Thursday evening in Wichita. For all session tickets, please visit www.goshockers.com or call the WSU Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS (3267).



"I can't put into words how excited I am to be a part of such a great event such as TBT, but most of all, it's an honor to be able to coach a great group of Shocker Alumni," said AfterShocks head coach/co-owner Karon Bradley. "On behalf of our coaching staff and the players, we can't wait to see all the fans at Koch Arena this summer and to represent Shocker Nation."

Related links:

TheTournament.com

GoShockers.com