The Basketball Tournament returns to Wichita this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event televised live on ESPN, announced Wednesday that Wichita will serve as one of the regional sites for the 2021 event, hosted by Visit Wichita and Wichita State University. Wichita State’s alumni team, the AfterShocks, will headline the 16-team Wichita Regional taking place at Charles Koch Arena, July 16-20.

AfterShocks (KSN Photo)

“We’re eager to welcome TBT and the AfterShocks back to Wichita this summer after an incredibly successful event in 2019,” said Brad Pittman, WSU senior associate athletic director and tournament manager. “The support Shocker fans show for former Wichita State athletes is incredible, and we’re looking forward to giving the AfterShocks another opportunity to play in front of a home crowd at Charles Koch Arena.”

TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said the last time the Aftershocks played a round one game in TBT, it shattered attendance records.

“From that moment on, we knew we had found a great home for TBT basketball in Wichita. We are excited to partner with Wichita State and return to Koch Arena this summer to experience that passion once again,” he said.

Early commitments for the AfterShocks’ 2021 roster include Conner Frankamp, Rashard Kelly, Markis McDuffie, and Samaje Haynes-Jones. Zach Bush and John Robert Simon will serve as co-general managers of AfterShocks. Additional roster announcements will be made at a later date.

“Playing for the AfterShocks in 2019 and getting to relive my time at Wichita State was an incredibly special opportunity,” Kelly said. “I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the best fans in college basketball again this summer, and their support will go a long way in helping us achieve our goal of winning that $1 million grand prize.”

“Our fans, as usual, set the standard for excitement and support when we broke TBT attendance records in front of a national television audience on ESPN,” Wichita State men’s basketball head coach Isaac Brown said. “We love our former Shockers players and no other fan base across this country shows it better. TBT allows these guys to showcase their talent and play in front of the greatest fans in the world in one of the best venues in college basketball. There’s no better place for TBT to be played than in Wichita!”

Alongside the AfterShocks, fifteen other teams will compete in the Wichita Regional from July 16-20, with all games shown on ESPN. First-round games at Koch Arena will be played Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17. Second-round games will all be played on Sunday, July 18, and two third-round games will be on Tuesday, July 20.

Two teams from Wichita, as well as six other teams from TBT’s three remaining regionals, will advance to Championship Weekend at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, from July 31-Aug. 3.

TBT 2021 will once again feature an open-application process, allowing any team or group of players in the world to apply through TheTournament.com, May 1 – June 15. The 64-team, single-elimination bracket will be released on June 28. The field is expected to consist of international pros, college alumni teams, ex-NBA players, future NBA players, and others. The 63-game event will take place July 16 – August 3.

For the fourth year in a row, TBT games will feature the Elam Ending, the end-of-game format adopted by the NBA All-Star game for the past two years, that eliminates the game clock after a certain point and features teams playing to a Target Score.

Regional Host Cities include:

Wichita, Kan. – headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) – July 16-20

Charleston, W.Va. – headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) and Herd That (Marshall alumni) – July 17-21

Columbus, Ohio – headlined by Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) and Red Scare (Dayton alumni) – July 23-27

Peoria, Ill. – headlined by Always A Brave (Bradley alumni) and House of ‘Paign (Illinois alumni) – July 24-28

Championship Weekend in Dayton:

Quarterfinals – Saturday, July 31

Semifinals – Sunday, Aug. 1

$1 Million, Winner-Take-All Championship – Tuesday, Aug. 3

All-session tickets for the TBT Wichita Regional are on sale now through the Shocker Ticket Office. To order, visit goshockers.com/tickets are dial 316-978-FANS (3267).