The countdown to Royals Fan Fest 2020 is on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Royals and their fans are looking forward to seeing each other again for the 2019 Royals FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 at Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.
- Friday, Jan. 24
- 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members
- 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.Open to all fans
- Saturday, Jan. 25
- 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members
- 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.Open to all fans
The event will feature autograph sessions with current and former Royals, interactive games for fans of all ages, main stage programming and more.
Fans may purchase Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Ticket prices for Royals FanFest are as follows:
Youth (6-17): $5
Adult: $12
* Online orders are subject to applicable service fees.
Autographs:
The list of Royals players, coaches, Royals alumni, front office executives, and broadcasters that will make appearances on the many autograph stages at the 2020 Royals FanFest is subject to change.
These players and coaches are currently scheduled to appear:
Chance Adams
Willie Aikens
Scott Barlow
Jaime Bluma
Mike Boddicker
Mickey Cobb
Hunter Dozier
Danny Duffy
Heath Fillmyer
Al Fitzmorris
Cam Gallagher
Foster Griffin
Kelvin Gutierrez
Jesse Hahn
Nick Heath
Tim Hill
Jakob Junis
Brad Keller
Ian Kennedy
Jorge Lopez
Nicky Lopez
Richard Lovelady
Ryan McBroom
Mike Macfarlane
Mike Matheny
John Mayberry
Kevin McCarthy
Whit Merrifield
Adalberto Mondesi
Mike Montgomery
Jake Newberry
Les Norman
Ryan O’Hearn
Salvador Perez
Brett Phillips
Randy Rosario
Shawn Sedlacek
Jorge Soler
Glenn Sparkman
Bubba Starling
Jerry Terrell
Kyle Zimmer
Autographs will be on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 150 fans for each session. No photographs with participants will be allowed during the autograph sessions, and fans will be limited to ONE item per participant.