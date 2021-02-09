The Dillons Sunflower Showdown moved to February 17th

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Kansas State’s men’s basketball home game with Kansas in the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown has been pushed back a day to Wednesday, February 17 at 7 p.m., CT, the schools and Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday (February 9).

The re-scheduled game will now air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Dillons Sunflower Showdown is the sixth-most played rivalry (294) and eighth-most continuously played (114) in NCAA Division I history.

The Wildcats return to the court tonight at 7 p.m., CT when they take on No. 13/13 Texas (11-5, 5-4 Big 12).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories