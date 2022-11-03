WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In this week’s The Extra Point, KSN’s Zach Martin and Julia Lobaina break down what’s going on locally as we near the Regional round of the Kansas State High School Athletic Association’s football playoffs, and the KSHSAA boy’s soccer state tournament.

For football, Zach breaks down what impressed him from 5A Maize’s first-round win at the 5A classification against Salina South, while Julia talks about the continued dominance of undefeated Kingman at the 2A classification.

Next, Zach and Julia talk about what matchups intrigue them the most in the Regional Round.

Finally, the KSHSAA Boy’s Soccer State Tournament is this weekend. Zach talks about the 4A-1A McPherson Bullpups and their unexpected run to state, while Julia has some thoughts on the 5A Maize South Mavericks as they enter the semifinals.