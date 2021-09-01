The Mavericks of Maize South mesh heading into 2021 season

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The high school football season is about to kickoff across Kansas, and Maize South likes their chemistry heading into the 2021 season.

The Mavericks went 5-4 last year. Two of those four losses were by four points or less. There’s some new faces with this year’s team. Maize South is replacing a three-year starter at quarterback and at wide receiver.

“I think for a school like us, we’re platooning on both sides, but we’re not a real big school either,” said head football coach Brent Pfeifer. “For us to make that happen our identity does change from year to year. Last year we had a guy that was a three year starter at quarterback and he was slinging it all over to a guy that was a three year starter at receiver. This year we brought some new pieces in there so we’re going to try to make the best puzzle out of it that we can.”

The Mavericks open their season at Great Bend Friday night.

