‘The Rush’ | December 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today on “The Rush,” we talked about the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs came home with a 40-9 win over the Raiders on Sunday. This is the second consecutive win for the team.

The Chiefs now have a two game lead in the AFC West Division, putting them at 8 and 4, with a high probability of winning the AFC West Division.

We also talked about K-State football and even a little bit about college basketball.

