The ‘Rush’ | Chiefs win over the Patriots

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today on “The Rush,” we talked about the Kansas City Chiefs win over the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs came home with a 23-16 win over the Patriots on Sunday. This is the third consecutive win for the team.

Leading to the Kansas City Chiefs securing the AFC West Division Title. This is the fourth consecutive AFC West title for the Chiefs.

Tune back in on Friday to hear more about your favorite local sports teams.

You can catch “The Rush” on Monday and Friday at 3 p.m. on our livestream page at KSN.com and on the KSN Facebook page.

