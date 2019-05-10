‘The Rush’: Friday May 10

Dedric Lawson, forward for the Jayhawks, and guards Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson received invites to the NBA Draft Combine. Lawson and Grimes have stood firm on their intent to enter the draft, while Dotson says he will “weigh his options” on whether to forego his remaining three years of eligibility or return to school. The two-day combine will be on May 16 & 17.

Markis Mc-Duffie is gearing up for the NBA draft and beyond. The star Wichita State forward was in Atlanta today working out with the Atlanta Hawks, his second workout this week. He was in buzz city working out with the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the draft next month.

The Shocker men’s and women’s team look to defend home turf as WSU host the American Athletic Conference Championships starting May 10 – 12 at Cessna Stadium, its second year in the AAC. Wichita State will host the 2019 outdoor track and field conference. The three-day meet will feature 12 women’s teams and 10 men’s.

The Wichita State Shockers baseball team will kick off their final regular season home-stand tonight against the eighth ranked E-C-U Pirates. The Shockers sit with 22 wins and 26 losses on the year, with only six conference wins. It begs the question on what the future will be for head coach, Todd Butler.

Wichita State Athletic Director Darron Boatright announced today that women’s head basketball coach Keitha Adams has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2024. Adams is in her second season with the Shockers and had the fifth youngest team in the country after losing eight seniors from the 2017-2018 season. Adams will have nine letter winners return for the next season.