The ‘Rush’ | January 13, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs advance to their second straight AFC Championship after putting up 41 unanswered points for a comeback win against the Houston Texans.

Now, they are only one win away from a Superbowl appearance as they will look to get their revenge over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Today on The ‘Rush’ we chat about the big win, as well as the Wichita State Shockers’ jump in the AP Poll after defeating two American Athletic Conference foes.

Watch The ‘Rush’ every Monday and Friday at 3 p.m.

