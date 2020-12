WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) -- Wichita State's Tyson Etienne has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 6.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Englewood, N.J. scored a career-high 26 points in the Shockers' season-opening win over Oral Roberts. For the week, he averaged 20.0 points while connecting on six three-pointers and 12-of-13 free throw attempts.